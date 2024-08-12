Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

