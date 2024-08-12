Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PSL traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $96.69. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

