Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $185.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

