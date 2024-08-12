Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently:

7/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$74.00.

7/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

7/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

7/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$77.00.

7/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$88.00.

7/22/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

7/18/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$76.00.

7/16/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

7/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.50 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Teck Resources was given a new C$80.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

7/8/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

7/5/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$88.00 to C$87.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$62.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$47.47 and a twelve month high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

