Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203,976 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Iris Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

IREN opened at $7.51 on Monday. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

