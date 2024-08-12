iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.62% of iRobot worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 234,397 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 209,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.