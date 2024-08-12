iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 396,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

