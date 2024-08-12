iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.60 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

