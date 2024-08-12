iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.80

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
