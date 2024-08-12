iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.80

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 334.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

