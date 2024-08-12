iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 431,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

