iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 5,020.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 160,407 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $398.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.