iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGE opened at $43.38 on Monday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $611.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

