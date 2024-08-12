iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $126.33 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

