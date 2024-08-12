iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

