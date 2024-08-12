iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 57,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,124. The company has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.