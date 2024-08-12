J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JILL. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in J.Jill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in J.Jill by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

