Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,828. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

