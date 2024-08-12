Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Benchmark

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after buying an additional 2,458,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 2,063.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,377 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,954,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

