Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JANX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.75. 10,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,145. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

