Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Scotiabank

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.57.

JANX stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

