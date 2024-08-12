Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Sealed Air Stock Down 6.9 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

