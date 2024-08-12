Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,278. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

