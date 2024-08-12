JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FROG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FROG stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after purchasing an additional 523,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after acquiring an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in JFrog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in JFrog by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 17.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

