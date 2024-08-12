JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

