JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

