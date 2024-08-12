JMP Securities Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $7.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

