JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

OPRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 97,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,418. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

