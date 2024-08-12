JMP Securities Trims Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price to $3.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,825.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last ninety days. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

