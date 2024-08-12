Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock worth $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 142.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $349,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

