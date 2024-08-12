John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after acquiring an additional 302,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $7,052,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

