JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $16.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guild will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,515.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

