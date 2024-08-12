JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $111.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.73.

NASDAQ:LNW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

