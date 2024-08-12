JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $10.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $969.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Gogo has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gogo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

