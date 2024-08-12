JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $26.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXO. UBS Group lifted their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of RXO opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RXO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 407,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

