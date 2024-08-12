JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $227.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average is $273.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.