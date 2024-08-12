JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,042.00

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,042 ($13.32) and last traded at GBX 1,034 ($13.21), with a volume of 1915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,028 ($13.14).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 954.48. The company has a market cap of £729.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,700.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 40.04.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

