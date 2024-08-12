K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

KBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$36.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$30.03 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.17. The stock has a market cap of C$379.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

