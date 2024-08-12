Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Kaltura Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 147,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Kaltura by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaltura by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaltura by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

