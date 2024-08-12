Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 147,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Kaltura by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaltura by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kaltura by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaltura by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

