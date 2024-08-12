KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

