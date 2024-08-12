KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

KBR Stock Up 0.7 %

KBR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $64.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

