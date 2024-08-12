Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $208.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Allstate stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $180.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

