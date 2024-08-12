Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $13.50

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

