Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $9.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

