Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $250.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $238.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

