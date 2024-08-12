Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco raised its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on K. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:K opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.