Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.43 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

