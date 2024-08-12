Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) PT Raised to $13.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 86,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,703. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -24.37%.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $5,007,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 421,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 205,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

