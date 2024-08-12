Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $21.02 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

