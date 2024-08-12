Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,790 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,675,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 937,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.