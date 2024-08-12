Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS POCT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.44. 21,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $627.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

